Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $27,000 in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,184,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Holley by 360.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 431,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 29.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 405,796 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Price Performance

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $264.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Holley Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Holley Profile

HLLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Holley to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.