Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $29,000 Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 388.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 509,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.79. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

