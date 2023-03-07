Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 4,728 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in GoPro were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 49.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 11.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GoPro by 16.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at $833,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,043 shares of company stock valued at $978,441 over the last three months. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $811.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.41. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

