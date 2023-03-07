StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.80 on Monday. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.44.
Advaxis Company Profile
