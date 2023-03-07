Critical Review: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and Nyxoah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $3.56 million 13.41 -$25.65 million ($3.79) -1.25 Nyxoah $1.01 million 131.61 -$32.68 million N/A N/A

Delcath Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -757.05% -1,396.28% -124.69% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Delcath Systems and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Delcath Systems and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nyxoah 0 1 2 0 2.67

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 264.91%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 300.25%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

