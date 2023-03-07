Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 391,037 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.