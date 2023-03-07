NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NextCure from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextCure from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
NextCure Price Performance
NASDAQ NXTC opened at $1.53 on Friday. NextCure has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.
NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.
