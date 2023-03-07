NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NextCure from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextCure from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $1.53 on Friday. NextCure has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 121,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextCure by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 52,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 176,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NextCure by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

