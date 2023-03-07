NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NEO. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.51 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

