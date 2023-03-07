PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.07.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

About PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,851,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,325,000 after buying an additional 2,245,173 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,754,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,241 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

