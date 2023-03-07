PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
PAGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.07.
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
