Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.81.
Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %
Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.17 and its 200-day moving average is $201.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.
