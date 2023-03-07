Mizuho Cuts Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target to $5.00

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

SELB stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $231.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,419.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,200 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,883,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 883,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 88.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,849,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 731,505 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.