Alliance Global Partners Lowers Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Price Target to $2.85

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $6.30 to $2.85 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Precipio Stock Performance

Shares of PRPO stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Precipio has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

