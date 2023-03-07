Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $1.75

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Trading Down 9.2 %

NVTA opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. Invitae has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitae will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 6.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,431 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $4,158,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth $8,279,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.