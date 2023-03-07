Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Macy’s Stock Down 4.4 %

M opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after buying an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,930,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,066,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

