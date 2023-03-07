Raymond James Upgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.29 and a beta of 1.55. RadNet has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $25.78.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). RadNet had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RadNet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,231.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,856.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading

