Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $155.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

