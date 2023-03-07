Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock.

Nogin Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOGN opened at $0.47 on Friday. Nogin has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Nogin in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nogin in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nogin in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nogin during the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nogin

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

