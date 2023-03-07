AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,266,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,997,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $142.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.28. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

