PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $17.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NYSE PCG opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. PG&E has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,054 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $23,299,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 900,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 125,991 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

