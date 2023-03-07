Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th.

Alkermes stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

