Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $95.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of RETA stock opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $95.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
