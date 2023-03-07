Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives $108.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXGBY. HSBC downgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

