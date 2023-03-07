The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

