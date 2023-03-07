Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Price Target at $504.33

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $504.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $470.22 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $416.23 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

