Analysts Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) PT at $5.25

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Compass Stock Down 1.5 %
COMP opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.35.
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
