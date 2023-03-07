Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Target Price at $61.17

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

GMS Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 404,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMS opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $62.19.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GMS will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

