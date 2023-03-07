DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.43.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
