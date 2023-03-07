Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) PT at GBX 3,270

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,270 ($39.32).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.09) to GBX 3,400 ($40.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.27) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($39.08) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,831 ($34.04) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($23,864.01). In other news, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.04) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($23,864.01). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 509 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,029.35). 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anglo American Price Performance

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,941 ($35.37) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 954.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,325.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,075.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 5,504.89%.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.