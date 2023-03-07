Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) PT at GBX 3,270

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,270 ($39.32).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.09) to GBX 3,400 ($40.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.27) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($39.08) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,831 ($34.04) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($23,864.01). In other news, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.04) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($23,864.01). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 509 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,029.35). 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,941 ($35.37) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 954.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,325.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,075.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 5,504.89%.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.