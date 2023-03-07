Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $218.74 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

