Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Burlington Stores stock opened at $218.74 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Featured Articles
