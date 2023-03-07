Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Update

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $700.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

