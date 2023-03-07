Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.41.

NYSE JWN opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

