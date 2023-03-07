Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GEL opened at $11.97 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

