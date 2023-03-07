Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $96,879.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $96,879.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at $947,540.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,184. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

