Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.