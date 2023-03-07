Oppenheimer Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $145.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generac from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.64.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.60.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

