JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $67.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.09. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $96.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Elastic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.