Morgan Stanley Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $200.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.36.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

Eaton stock opened at $177.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,418. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

