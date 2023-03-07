Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Separately, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

