Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $91.62 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $95.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,561,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 655,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,238,000 after purchasing an additional 341,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

