Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.24.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $91.62 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $95.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.