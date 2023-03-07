Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Citigroup

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.06.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.55.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

