Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Raised to $18.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.
Samsara Stock Performance
NYSE:IOT opened at $19.86 on Friday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Samsara by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.
About Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
See Also
