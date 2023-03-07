Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Raised to $18.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $19.86 on Friday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,025,635.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,196,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,123,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,431,747 shares of company stock valued at $19,265,045.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Samsara by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.