Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $23.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 911,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 911,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,431,747 shares of company stock worth $19,265,045 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.