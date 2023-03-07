Chimerix’s (CMRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.60 on Friday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Chimerix had a net margin of 509.01% and a return on equity of 113.54%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Chimerix by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chimerix by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chimerix by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chimerix by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.