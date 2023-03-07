Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.54.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

MRVL stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.