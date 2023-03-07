Morgan Stanley Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $45.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

