Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

