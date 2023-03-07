MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,460.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,256.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,078.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $957.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

