Barrington Research Increases Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $105.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HURN. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $79.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.11. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 541.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 535,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

