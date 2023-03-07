LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LPSN. Barclays reduced their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.
LivePerson Price Performance
LPSN opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $864.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.