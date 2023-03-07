LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LPSN. Barclays reduced their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

LivePerson Price Performance

LPSN opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $864.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivePerson Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. CWM LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 665.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

See Also

