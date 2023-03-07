Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,101,000 after buying an additional 1,255,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,211,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

